Paste - It's What's For Dinner

Paste - It's What's For Dinner

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lawyers, Guns, and Money

Commenter Justin Runia brings our attention to this penetrating insight from Walker Bragman, the H.A. Goodman for people who want fewer YouTube plugs: Former Obama aide and Hillary Clinton booster Jim Messina sent out a tweet soliciting donations for a former Obama staffer who is currently facing a serious health issue, and potential bankruptcy [note: nothing the the funding appeal suggests potential bankruptcy] under the Affordable Care Act Well, Messina, a former aide to Montana Senator Max Baucus, served as Deputy White House Chief of Staff for Operations under President Obama where he became the unofficial enforcer for the neoliberal elements within the administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lawyers, Guns, and Money.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Budget cuts hurt Montana families Mar 23 USA 3
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) Mar 12 porkmorehicks 157
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 66
wanted meth (Jul '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 120
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Jan '17 ANTIFA 2
Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven Jan '17 sunwoo 1
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Dec '16 southern at heart 15
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,366 • Total comments across all topics: 279,956,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC