No thank you, Fred

Whoa! Did I read Senator Fred Thomas' editorial right? Does he really have the nerve to advance giving my national public lands to the states so the land and its resources can be sold to corporations for pennies on the dollar?This is the same state senator, who 20 years ago, at the behest of Kenny Lay of Enron infamy, told us that unleashing the ... (more)
