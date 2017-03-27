Montana on the verge of a law that ca...

Montana on the verge of a law that can pass constitutional muster...

Sunday Mar 26 Read more: American Thinker

In the face of American states and courts allowing Sharia Law to be a factor in our justice system, and the ongoing demand of jihadists that sharia law should rule the world, a number of states have advanced laws that would prohibit its application. Montana is on the verge of passing such a law, carefully designed to withstand legal challenges asserting that it unfairly discriminates against Muslims, despite the best efforts of a Democrat legislator to insert a poison pill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

