Montana man identified as Las Vegas Strip shooting victim
Las Vegas police have arrested a 55-year-old man following Saturday's deadly bus shooting on the Strip and the Clark County coroner's office has identified the victim. Assistant Sheriff Tom Roberts also said that authorities believe Cardenas may have had " mental issues ".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar 23
|USA
|3
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar 12
|porkmorehicks
|157
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|66
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven
|Jan '17
|sunwoo
|1
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec '16
|southern at heart
|15
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC