Montana lawmakers seek plan for Colst...

Montana lawmakers seek plan for Colstrip plant closure - Thu, 16 Mar 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Montana lawmakers began discussions Thursday on legislation that would require two owners of the Colstrip power plant, which faces a partial shutdown, to come up with a plan to compensate the surrounding community for its economic losses. The compensation sought would likely be in the tens of millions of dollars, but officials said a specific amount would be unknown until the companies complete a decommissioning plan as required by Senate Bill 338.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Budget cuts hurt Montana families Wed Trump is the man 1
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) Mar 12 porkmorehicks 157
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Feb 18 Cream your crop 66
wanted meth (Jul '15) Feb 18 Cream your crop 120
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Jan '17 ANTIFA 2
Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven Jan '17 sunwoo 1
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Dec '16 southern at heart 15
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,222 • Total comments across all topics: 279,608,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC