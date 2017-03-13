Montana lawmakers seek plan for Colstrip plant closure - Thu, 16 Mar 2017 PST
Montana lawmakers began discussions Thursday on legislation that would require two owners of the Colstrip power plant, which faces a partial shutdown, to come up with a plan to compensate the surrounding community for its economic losses. The compensation sought would likely be in the tens of millions of dollars, but officials said a specific amount would be unknown until the companies complete a decommissioning plan as required by Senate Bill 338.
