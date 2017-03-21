Montana lawmakers poised to pass anti-Shariah law measure
Lawmakers endorsed the measure 56-44 after a floor debate, and it must pass a final, procedural vote before it is sent to Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. ``The governor will take a close look at the proposed legislation if it reaches his desk,'' spokeswoman Ronja Abel said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Navajo Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar 15
|Trump is the man
|1
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar 12
|porkmorehicks
|157
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|66
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven
|Jan '17
|sunwoo
|1
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec '16
|southern at heart
|15
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC