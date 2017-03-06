Montana Highway Troopers Saved From Budget Ax
The agency would have lost 27 positions as part of Gov. Steve Bullock's plan to trim spending from across state government. Attorney General Tim Fox had expressed alarm over the proposed staffing reductions and said his office was blindsided by the cuts.
