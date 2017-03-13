Montana governor calls health care pl...

Montana governor calls health care plan a step backward

Monday Mar 13 Read more: The Miami Herald

Montana's Republican U.S. senator joined the state's top Democrats in criticizing the Republican health care plan Monday after a nonpartisan analysis showed the legislation would lead to millions losing their coverage and insurance premiums continuing to rise over the next several years. The Congressional Budget Office report said 14 million Americans would lose health care coverage next year under the Republican legislation, and 24 million by 2026.

