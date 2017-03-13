Montana considers subsidizing Colstrip operations with loans - Sun, 12 Mar 2017 PST
Montana lawmakers are considering propping up a coal-fired power plant's operations by giving one of its co-owners low-interest loans of up to $10 million a year from the state's $1 billion coal tax trust fund. Talen Energy owns 50 percent of the two older units of the Colstrip plant that are required to close by July 2022, but company representatives have warned the closure could come sooner if Talen does not receive tax relief or other state assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Wed
|Trump is the man
|1
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar 12
|porkmorehicks
|157
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Feb 18
|Cream your crop
|66
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb 18
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven
|Jan '17
|sunwoo
|1
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec '16
|southern at heart
|15
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC