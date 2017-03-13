Montana considers subsidizing Colstrip operations with loans - Sun, 12 Mar 2017 PST

Montana lawmakers are considering propping up a coal-fired power plant's operations by giving one of its co-owners low-interest loans of up to $10 million a year from the state's $1 billion coal tax trust fund. Talen Energy owns 50 percent of the two older units of the Colstrip plant that are required to close by July 2022, but company representatives have warned the closure could come sooner if Talen does not receive tax relief or other state assistance.

