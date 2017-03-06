Melbourne mother who killed three chi...

Melbourne mother who killed three children to face court

A mother had to make at least three turns before she drove into a Melbourne lake, killing three of her children, a court has heard. She pleaded guilty on January 16 to the infanticide of her one-year-old son, Bol, and the murders of her four-year-old twins, Hanger and her brother Madit.

