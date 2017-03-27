Medicaid's Role in the Delivery and Payment of Substance Use Disorder Services in Montana
The State of Montana is grappling with a serious and growing public health problem in substance use disorders -including alcoholism, methamphetamine use and opioid abuse and overdose-as well as the related, profound economic and social consequences of these conditions. Montanans have particularly high rates of alcohol dependence and abuse, and more than 90 percent of those with alcohol or drug problems do not receive treatment.
