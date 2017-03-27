ICYMI: Interior Department Becomes First Dog Friendly Federal Agency
In an effort to boost morale at the Interior Department, Secretary Ryan Zinke is testing out a program that makes it the first dog friendly agency in the federal government. "Doggy Days at Interior" will launch initially with trial runs at the agency's D.C. headquarters on two Fridays in May and September.
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar 23
|USA
|3
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar 12
|porkmorehicks
|157
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|66
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven
|Jan '17
|sunwoo
|1
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec '16
|southern at heart
|15
