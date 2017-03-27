House panel rejects $33M infrastructu...

House panel rejects $33M infrastructure bill by Republicans

Monday Read more: The Miami Herald

A House panel on Monday rejected an infrastructure bill that would have used bonds to pay for $33 million worth of public works projects across Montana, but exclude expensive building projects and a nursing home for veterans. The building projects' removal had angered Democrats, though the bill's sponsor warned that many lawmakers in the Republican majority did not have the appetite to put the state into debt to pay for them.

Read more at The Miami Herald.

