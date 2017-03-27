House panel rejects $33M infrastructure bill by Republicans
A House panel on Monday rejected an infrastructure bill that would have used bonds to pay for $33 million worth of public works projects across Montana, but exclude expensive building projects and a nursing home for veterans. The building projects' removal had angered Democrats, though the bill's sponsor warned that many lawmakers in the Republican majority did not have the appetite to put the state into debt to pay for them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar 23
|USA
|3
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar 12
|porkmorehicks
|157
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|66
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven
|Jan '17
|sunwoo
|1
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec '16
|southern at heart
|15
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC