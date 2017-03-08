High School to save $75,000 annually due to energy improvements
McKinstry, a national leader in designing, constructing, operating and managing high-performance buildings, announced that newly-completed energy improvement projects at Butte High School, located in Montana, coupled with prior retrofits, are projected to save more than $75,000 annually while improving the school's learning environment. As the energy services contractor selected by the Butte School District to audit, re-design and modernize the high school's building systems, McKinstry's Missoula- and Bozeman-based teams completed the latest improvements this month.
