Helena Veteran's Home tells residents to move on
A Helena facility for veterans has announced it is closing, leaving residents to find somewhere else to live. The Great Falls Tribune reports that occupants of the Willis Cruse Transitional Facility say they were told last week that the building is up for sale and that they would be relocated to other Montana cities like Missoula and Butte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar 15
|Trump is the man
|1
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar 12
|porkmorehicks
|157
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|66
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven
|Jan '17
|sunwoo
|1
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec '16
|southern at heart
|15
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC