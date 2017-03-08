Group urges state to protect itself a...

Group urges state to protect itself against Colstrip costs

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Washington Times

An environmental organization urged Montana officials Wednesday to protect the state financially and ensure that a co-owner of a coal-fired power plant slated for partial closure pays its share of cleanup and decommissioning costs. Montana Environmental Information Center deputy director Anne Hedges asked Gov. Steve Bullock and other state officials to impose bonding on Talen Energy that would cover the actual costs of shutting down and cleaning two of the four units of the Colstrip power plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) Feb 18 Cream your crop 156
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Feb 18 Cream your crop 66
wanted meth (Jul '15) Feb 18 Cream your crop 120
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Jan '17 ANTIFA 2
Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven Jan '17 sunwoo 1
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Dec '16 southern at heart 15
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec '16 anderson 1
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,811 • Total comments across all topics: 279,408,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC