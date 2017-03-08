Group urges state to protect itself against Colstrip costs

An environmental organization urged Montana officials Wednesday to protect the state financially and ensure that a co-owner of a coal-fired power plant slated for partial closure pays its share of cleanup and decommissioning costs. Montana Environmental Information Center deputy director Anne Hedges asked Gov. Steve Bullock and other state officials to impose bonding on Talen Energy that would cover the actual costs of shutting down and cleaning two of the four units of the Colstrip power plant.

