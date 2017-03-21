'Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams & Sa...

'Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams & Sarah Drew on That Japril Hookup:...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: ETonline

Last week's episode of Grey's Anatomy saw the divorced pair open the door for a rekindled romance with a sexy hookup while in Montana on a case -- where they also met Jackson's estranged father . While the couple's future is still uncertain, Drew assured fans at PaleyFest on Sunday that Japril will always be together -- whether romantically or otherwise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Budget cuts hurt Montana families Mar 15 Trump is the man 1
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) Mar 12 porkmorehicks 157
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 66
wanted meth (Jul '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 120
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Jan '17 ANTIFA 2
Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven Jan '17 sunwoo 1
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Dec '16 southern at heart 15
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Syria
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,207 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC