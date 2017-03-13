'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew...

After multiple references over the years, ABC's Grey's Anatomy finally introduced Jackson's father, Robert Avery, during Thursday's bottle episode that saw April and Jackson travel to Montana for a case. And in typical Grey's Anatomy fashion, the surgical case had a direct impact on Jackson's personal life as the younger Avery was finally able to understand why his father - played by Eric Roberts - left his mother, Catherine , and son all those years ago.

