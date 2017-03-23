Governor warns House bill could sink infrastructure again
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock 's budget director warned Friday that House Republicans ' stripped-down infrastructure bill could result once again in the state failing to pass a bonding bill for public works and capital projects across the state. The Republican-led House Appropriations Committee broke up the Democratic governor's $150 million bonding bill and inserted many of those projects into other infrastructure bills that would be paid for in cash.
