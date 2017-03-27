Governor Bullock signs bill that will increase access to substance abuse treatment in Montana
The Behavioral Health Access Act , sponsored by Rep. Gordon Pierson , removes a 40-year-old statute that arbitrarily limits Department of Public Health and Human Services in approving one service provider per area, which limits Montanans' access to treatment, and forces clients to wait for openings in existing programs.
