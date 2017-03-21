GOP to introduce infrastructure bill as soon as Wednesday
Republican legislative leaders are breaking up Montana Gov. Steve Bullock's $157 million bonding bill for state infrastructure projects, with plans to unveil their own legislation as early as Wednesday. GOP leaders were working up to the last minute to figure out just how far into debt lawmakers within their party would be willing to put the state to pay for public works and building projects.
