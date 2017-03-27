George Armstrong Custer's Pulitzer-winning biographer to speak in Portland
T. J. Stiles accomplishes in his engrossing and thoughtful biography of George Armstrong Custer, " Custer's Trials : A Life on the Frontier of a New America what many historians and biographers dream of but rarely achieve. He provides a sparklingly new life story of a much-written-about popular figure, and yet in doing so moves well beyond previous accounts of Custer.
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar 23
|USA
|3
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar 12
|porkmorehicks
|157
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|66
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven
|Jan '17
|sunwoo
|1
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec '16
|southern at heart
|15
