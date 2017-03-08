Federal inspectors found safety issues at state hospital
Federal inspectors found safety issues at Montana State Hospital, including staffing shortages they say put patients at risk of injury by other patients or themselves. The state-run psychiatric hospital at Warm Springs nearly lost its agreement with the federal Centers of Medicare and Medicaid because its noncompliance with federal regulations was considered serious enough to risk death or serious injury to a resident, Lee Newspapers of Montana reported.
