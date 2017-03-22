Democrats try again to raise taxes on wealthiest Montanans
The bill heard Thursday is sponsored by Democratic Sen. Edie McClafferty of Butte and reflects the plan in Gov. Steve Bullock's budget proposal to raise state revenue to fix a budget shortfall. The measure would create a new 7.9 percent tax bracket for income above $500,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar 15
|Trump is the man
|1
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar 12
|porkmorehicks
|157
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|66
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven
|Jan '17
|sunwoo
|1
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec '16
|southern at heart
|15
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC