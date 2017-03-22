Democrats try again to raise taxes on...

Democrats try again to raise taxes on wealthiest Montanans

The bill heard Thursday is sponsored by Democratic Sen. Edie McClafferty of Butte and reflects the plan in Gov. Steve Bullock's budget proposal to raise state revenue to fix a budget shortfall. The measure would create a new 7.9 percent tax bracket for income above $500,000.

