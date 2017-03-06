Democrats jockey for votes ahead of Montana House convention - Sun, 05 Mar 2017 PST
Musician Rob Quist tours 130 days a year with the Mission Mountain Wood Band and Rob Quist and Great Northern, but for the past couple of months, he's been appearing before a different kind of audience. The 69-year-old singer and guitarist has traveled to 40 counties meeting members of local Democratic central committees.
