Deadline approaches for asbestos work in contaminated town
Residents of a Montana community where health officials say hundreds of people have been killed by asbestos poisoning have until the end of the month to contact environmental officials to have their homes inspected and cleaned. The Flathead Beacon reports the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been working to inform residents in Libby and neighboring Troy of the Friday deadline since January.
