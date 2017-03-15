DC bald eagles huddle together to pro...

DC bald eagles huddle together to protect eggs in winter storm

Wednesday

The first of two eaglets emerged from its shell at around 12:30 p.m.in its nest 110 feet above the Metropolitan Police Academy in Southeast. The live web cam is made possible by Earth Conservation Corps and the Metropolitan Police Department, and is in its seventh year.

Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

