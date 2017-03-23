CSKT receives 1 of 15 Montana business grants
MONTANA The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes received part of $374,031 in grants to help businesses in 15 Montana communities and assist Main Street Montana businesses with plans for growth.
