Convenience store sanctioned for refusing tribal ID
A Billings convenience store company must pay $7,000 to a 59-year-old Native American man after an employee refused to accept his tribal identification card as proof of his age when the man tried to buy a single-serving bottle of champagne, a Montana Human Rights Bureau hearings officer ruled.
