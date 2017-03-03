Certain Women is a solemn tale of und...

Certain Women is a solemn tale of under-appreciated women in small-town America

There are lingering shots of the vast open expanses of Montana in Certain Women; in some cruel way those expanses and the freedom they seem to promise mock the three alienated and frustrated ordinary women whose tales are told with empathy and intensity by writer and director Kelly Reichardt. Lawyer Laura Wells is having trouble with a client, Fuller , who, after nine months, still refuses to take her advice; humourless Gina is building a house from scratch with her husband Ryan , and feels he constantly undermines her; meanwhile lonely ranch hand Jamie takes an instant liking to law grad Beth after stumbling into a class on education law.

