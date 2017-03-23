Carpe Diem String Quartet seizes the crowd at Rocky River Chamber Music Society

The penultimate concert of the Rocky River Chamber Music Society season brought the Carpe Diem String Quartet to the sanctuary of West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church Monday night. Well-known for their extensive excursions into popular, folk and world music, the Columbus-based CDQ brought an eclectic program that only scratched the surface of their wide-ranging repertoire, with the last string quartet of Sergei Taneyev, an unfinished quartet by Schubert, and the "Fiddle Suite Montana" by the ensemble's violist Korine Fujiwara.

