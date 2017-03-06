Blackfeet designer realizes New York ...

Blackfeet designer realizes New York Fashion Week dream

In the moments before her models stepped out onto the glowing blue and white stage, Belinda Bullshoe froze. Six of her creations were about to be presented before the global elite of fashion design.

