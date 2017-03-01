Billings contractor pleads guilty to defrauding tribe
The Billings Gazette reports that Kevin McGovern pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges as part of a plea agreement that will settle three separate indictments. McGovern pleaded guilty on behalf of himself and his former company, MC Equipment Holdings LLC, to wire fraud and to theft from an Indian tribal organization over a deal involving a portable paving plant.
