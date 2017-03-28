Anti-abortion lawmaker wants voters to define 'person'
An anti-abortion lawmaker in Montana wants voters to chime in on the question of when life begins by asserting in the state constitution that a woman's fertilized egg, at its singular moment of conception, is a "person" under the law. Republican Rep. Derek Skees of Kalispell joined dozens of supporters during a legislative hearing Tuesday in calling for a ballot referendum that would allow voters to directly weigh in on the divisive issue of abortion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Budget cuts hurt Montana families
|Mar 23
|USA
|3
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Mar 12
|porkmorehicks
|157
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|66
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|2
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven
|Jan '17
|sunwoo
|1
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec '16
|southern at heart
|15
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC