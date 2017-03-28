Anti-abortion lawmaker wants voters to define 'person'

An anti-abortion lawmaker in Montana wants voters to chime in on the question of when life begins by asserting in the state constitution that a woman's fertilized egg, at its singular moment of conception, is a "person" under the law. Republican Rep. Derek Skees of Kalispell joined dozens of supporters during a legislative hearing Tuesday in calling for a ballot referendum that would allow voters to directly weigh in on the divisive issue of abortion.

