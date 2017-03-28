Anti-abortion lawmaker wants voters t...

Anti-abortion lawmaker wants voters to define 'person'

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

An anti-abortion lawmaker in Montana wants voters to chime in on the question of when life begins by asserting in the state constitution that a woman's fertilized egg, at its singular moment of conception, is a "person" under the law. Republican Rep. Derek Skees of Kalispell joined dozens of supporters during a legislative hearing Tuesday in calling for a ballot referendum that would allow voters to directly weigh in on the divisive issue of abortion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Budget cuts hurt Montana families Mar 23 USA 3
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) Mar 12 porkmorehicks 157
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 66
wanted meth (Jul '15) Feb '17 Cream your crop 120
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Jan '17 ANTIFA 2
Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven Jan '17 sunwoo 1
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Dec '16 southern at heart 15
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,555 • Total comments across all topics: 279,900,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC