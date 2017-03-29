Analysis Shows Senate Panel Added $57M to Montana Budget

Analysis Shows Senate Panel Added $57...

Legislative fiscal analysts estimate a Senate committee added $57.2 million in federal and state funds to the 2018-2019 Montana budget proposal approved by the House. The Republican-led Legislature until now has resisted adding a significant amount of money to a budget that GOP lawmakers are seeking to balance by making spending cuts across government agencies.

