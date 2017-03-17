Alternative Facts From Montana Senato...

Alternative Facts From Montana Senators Tester and Daines

The February 25, 2015 Washington Post gave Senator Tester four Pinocchios, the paper's highest rating for politicians misrepresenting the truth, when Tester asserted that "every logging sale" in the state was "under litigation" and "nearly half of the awarded timber volume in Fiscal Year 2014 is currently under litigation." The Post's renowned Fact Checker, Glenn Kessler, found instead that "in 2014, the Forest Service's Northern Region, which includes Montana, met its timber harvest goal for the first time in over 14 years.

