Trio remembered ten years after Mercy Flight crash

Monday night, first responders across Montana taking a moment to remember the three heroes who lost their lives ten years ago to the day. On February 6th, 2007, 58-year-old Vince Kirol, 27-year-old Darcy Dengel and 33-year-old Paul Erickson were responding to a call in Bozeman, when their Mercy Flight Helicopter crashed just north of Belgrade.

