Supreme Court overturns conviction in infant death

The Montana Supreme Court has overturned a Great Falls woman's conviction for assaulting her infant daughter, saying her confession was involuntary because she believed she was providing information to help doctors treat her dying daughter. Jasmine Eskew was acquitted of deliberate homicide in her daughter's September 2012 death, but she was convicted of assault on a minor.

