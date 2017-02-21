State GOP Chair Opposes Bill To Make ...

State GOP Chair Opposes Bill To Make It Easier To Vote, Claiming It Will Hurt Republicans

The head of the Montana Republican Party wrote an emergency plea this week warning that legislation allowing residents to cast mail-in ballots would benefit Democrats and make it more difficult for the GOP to maintain control of state politics. At issue is legislation introduced by Montana state Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick that would allow Montanans to cast mail-in ballots in a special election later this year to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Rep. Ryan Zinke , whom President Donald Trump tapped to lead the Interior Department.

