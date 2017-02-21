State GOP Chair Opposes Bill To Make It Easier To Vote, Claiming It Will Hurt Republicans
The head of the Montana Republican Party wrote an emergency plea this week warning that legislation allowing residents to cast mail-in ballots would benefit Democrats and make it more difficult for the GOP to maintain control of state politics. At issue is legislation introduced by Montana state Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick that would allow Montanans to cast mail-in ballots in a special election later this year to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Rep. Ryan Zinke , whom President Donald Trump tapped to lead the Interior Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Feb 18
|Cream your crop
|156
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Feb 18
|Cream your crop
|66
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Feb 18
|Cream your crop
|120
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan 30
|ANTIFA
|2
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven
|Jan '17
|sunwoo
|1
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec '16
|southern at heart
|15
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec '16
|anderson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC