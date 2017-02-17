Senator Tester to President Trump: Leta s work together to lower prescription drug costs
In the wake of President Trump's meeting with major pharmaceutical company representatives, U.S. Senator Jon Tester is reaching out to the new administration in a bipartisan effort to lower prescription drug costs.
