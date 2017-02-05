Famed solo pianist George Winston will appear in concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7 at Light Hall Theater on the WNMU campus. Pianist George Winston to perform Tuesday at WNMU SILVER CITY - Famed solo pianist George Winston will appear in concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7 at Light Hall Theater on the WNMU campus.

