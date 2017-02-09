Obamacare Brought Jobs To Indian Country That Could Vanish With Repeal
Since its founding in the 1950s, the Indian Health Service has provided medical care for many Native Americans. But the service has been chronically underfunded , so often pays for care only if someone is in immediate danger of losing life or limb.
