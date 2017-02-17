Montana: The 80-Percent-Against-Illegal-Immigration State
At its weekly meeting last Monday evening, February 6, the city commission here in Bozeman, Montana was blindsided by an uprising among local mooncalves who want the city to become an illegal-alien sanctuary. Several score showed up and used the public-comments segment of the proceedings to engage in their virtue-signaling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at VDARE.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Feb 4
|christopher michael
|149
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan 30
|ANTIFA
|2
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven
|Jan 23
|sunwoo
|1
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Montucky bangers
|63
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec '16
|southern at heart
|15
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|ChickenHawk
|108
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec '16
|anderson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC