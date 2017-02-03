Montana Legislature rejects changes to session spending bill

The Montana Legislature voted Friday to send back a spending bill to Gov. Steve Bullock without any changes, a day after the Democratic governor criticized the measure's disproportional spending increase compared with budget cuts being considered across the rest of state government. The House and Senate rejected the Democratic governor's recommendation that lawmakers trim an additional $1.3 million from the so-called "feed bill," which pays for the operations of the 90-day legislative session.

