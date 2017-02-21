Montana House backs effort to boycott...

Montana House backs effort to boycott anti-Israel firms

Spurred in part by a spate of controversies over anti-Semitism in one of the state's towns, Montana lawmakers advanced a bill Saturday that pledges solidarity with Israel by refusing to do business with firms boycotting the Middle Eastern country. Republican House Speaker Austin Knudsen of Culbertson said his bill allows Montana to stand in solidarity with Israel.

