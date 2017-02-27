Montana House backs effort to boycott anti-Israel firms
" Montana lawmakers advanced a bill Saturday that pledges solidarity with Israel by refusing to do business with firms boycotting the Middle East country. Spurred in part by a spate of controversies over anti-Semitism in Whitefish, Republican House Speaker Austin Knudsen of Culbertson said his bill allows Montana to stand in solidarity with Israel.
