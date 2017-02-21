Montana governor names new commerce d...

Montana governor names new commerce director

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has named the former head of the Butte Local Development Corp. as the new director of the state Department of Commerce. Bullock said in a statement Thursday that Pam Haxby-Cote has proven her commitment to economic development and creating jobs.

