Montana Gov. Steve Bullock vetoes 2 gun bills
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock vetoed his first two bills of the legislative session on Thursday, one that would have allowed guns in post offices and another that would have eliminated the need for concealed weapons permits. Both gun bills passed by wide margins in the Republican-dominated Legislature, and are among several proposals to loosen gun restrictions in Montana this legislative session.
