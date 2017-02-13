Lawmakers support 2 air ambulance reg...

Lawmakers support 2 air ambulance regulation bills

Montana lawmakers on Thursday moved forward with two measures that seek to prevent patients from receiving huge bills from air ambulance providers that are not in network with their insurance plans. The Senate endorsed a bill on second reading that would hold patients responsible only for the co-payments and deductibles required under their insurance plans and the insurance company and out-of-network air ambulance providers would have to negotiate over the rest of the bill.

