Lawmakers support 2 air ambulance regulation bills
Montana lawmakers on Thursday moved forward with two measures that seek to prevent patients from receiving huge bills from air ambulance providers that are not in network with their insurance plans. The Senate endorsed a bill on second reading that would hold patients responsible only for the co-payments and deductibles required under their insurance plans and the insurance company and out-of-network air ambulance providers would have to negotiate over the rest of the bill.
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Feb 4
|christopher michael
|149
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan 30
|ANTIFA
|2
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Jan 15
|Montucky bangers
|63
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec '16
|southern at heart
|15
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|ChickenHawk
|108
