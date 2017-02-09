Hundreds of bison sent to slaughter o...

Hundreds of bison sent to slaughter over tribes' objections

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Char-Koosta News

Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday started shipping hundreds of wild bison to slaughter for disease control, as a quarantine facility on a Montana Indian reservation that could help spare many of the animals sat empty due to a political dispute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Char-Koosta News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) Feb 4 christopher michael 149
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Jan 30 ANTIFA 2
Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven Jan 23 sunwoo 1
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Jan 15 Montucky bangers 63
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Dec '16 southern at heart 15
wanted meth (Jul '15) Dec '16 ChickenHawk 108
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec '16 anderson 1
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,455 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC